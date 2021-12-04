How to turn online play on or off in Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain

In Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain, you’ll take on mental activities that test your brain and thinking skills. There’s a wide array of fast mini-games to play, such as memory, identifying an object while it slowly comes into focus, and so much more. As you continue to get better at these mini-games, the difficulty scales, and they become much harder. You’ll also be able to go against your friends and family in 4-player matches to see who can get the highest brain score. As you

One of the newest additions to this game is the online features. In online mode, you’ll be able to battle other players from around the world or people on your friends list through Ghost Clash and Rankings. Ghost Clash has you facing off against other players’ data from their time in Practice and Test modes. Rankings will compare you and your friends to see how each other did in each mini-game. In both of these modes, your information, such as your avatar, your occupation, age, and country will be shown. If you aren’t comfortable with your data being used, there is a way to turn this feature off.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you want to turn the online features on or off, go to your Options menu and then select Online Features. You’ll then be prompted to turn it on or off.