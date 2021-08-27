How to turn the power back on in Tormented Souls

Tormented Souls is a terrifying game to play in the dark, and the darkness in the game is lethal, making it worse. While it won’t remove the darkness completely, you can turn the power back on by getting into the generator room and turning the generator back on. However, this isn’t as simple as hitting a switch. This guide covers how you turn the generator, and therefore the lights, back on.

Step 1: Find the missing valve

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first thing you need to do is pick up the missing valve. You won’t know to look for this until you open up the green box on the wall to your right as you enter the room. Follow the only path all the way until you reach the red light. Opposite that red light is a table, and the valve is sitting on it. Pick it up and head back along the path to the green box.

Step 2: Turn it to eleven

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s a book on a barrel near the green box on the wall that tells you the number you think you should be aiming for when twisting each valve. This number is ten, but in reality, you need to change the pressure in the green box to eleven. This is because the pressure drops by one KG/CM as you try to start the generator, so you need to take it up to eleven to allow the pressure to remain at ten when you press the button.

All you need to do now is head back to the control panel and press the start button. This will turn the lights on around the mansion and awaken a few horrors that you’ll wish you’d left in the dark.