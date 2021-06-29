Sometimes you just get tired of a game, need to uninstall it to try and fix a bug, or just have to make some room on your PC for a short while. No matter the reason, gamers delete their games all the time, and in this guide, we will show you how to uninstall and reinstall Valorant.

The important thing to keep in mind when it comes to uninstalling Valorant is that you also need to uninstall the game’s anticheat, Vanguard. You can’t simply uninstall it like any other program, you need to follow the below steps.

Open the system tray, right click on Vanguard, then hit Exit. Alternative, find the Vanguard process in the Task Manager by hitting Alt+Ctrl+Delete and close it there.

You will get a message asking if you want to turn off Riot Vanguard. Hit Yes.

Now, type “uninstall” in the text box beside the Windows button on the botton left of your screen and select “Add or remove programs”.

First, remove Riot Vanguard.

Second, remove Valorant.

After that, reboot your computer for good measure.

To reinstall Valorant, follow the below steps:

Go to the Valorant website

Sign in to your Riot Account

Hit the Download button on the next screen

Run the installer, ensuring you set the install path to whatever drive and file you want.

Sign into the fully installed program with your Riot ID from your Riot Account

After that, you will be good to go and able to play Valorant again.