Rescue Party: Live! is a fun multiplayer game where you and your friends must work together to save NPCs from dire situations — broken bones, heart attacks and buried under rubble, just to name a few. While the game starts you off with a firefighter character, there are eight other playable characters, so here’s how to unlock additional characters in Rescue Party: Live!

Hidden in the main menu, as the third option, is the “New rescue team member unlocked” choice. Here is where you can spend the cash you earn from winning games to unlock new characters. Your choices are:

Cherry Wong: A rescue team junior, unlocked for free.

A rescue team junior, unlocked for free. Tia Huang: A lifeguard turned rescue team member. Cost: 1500

A lifeguard turned rescue team member. Cost: 1500 Terry Zeng: A professional firefighter. Cost: 1500

A professional firefighter. Cost: 1500 Momo Yang: A communications engineer. Cost: 2000

A communications engineer. Cost: 2000 Poppy Bark: A guide dog. Cost: 2000

A guide dog. Cost: 2000 Dorky Lee: A community volunteer. Cost: 3000

A community volunteer. Cost: 3000 Anker Lee: The Rescue Center’s captain. Cost: 3000

The Rescue Center’s captain. Cost: 3000 Yoyo: An ER doctor. Cost: 3500

An ER doctor. Cost: 3500 Garvin Yang: A journalist. Cost: 3500

It’s worth noting that the different character unlocks do not provide any in-game benefits, and are purely cosmetic. However, once unlocked, you can take your new character into any game mode, either Story or Online.