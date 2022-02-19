How to unlock additional classes in Krunker

Players of Krunker are able to choose from multiple classes that offer many different weapons and strategies unique to each class. When selecting a new class, players are able to gain experience and unlock additional weapons and skins for said class. When starting out, players by default have the class Triggerman selected, but this can be changed easily with a few quick button presses.

Selecting a new character class

From the main menu, on the right hand side players will see where their class is listed. Under the class will be a button that says Customize. When players click on the Customize button another menu comes up. Within this menu, select the Class option and players will be given the option to change their class to whichever one they desire.

Depending on if a player is logged in determines class availability

Players who are not logged in and are playing as a guest cannot access certain classes. These classes are Hunter, Bowman, Vince and Detective. To gain full access to these classes, the player must be logged in with an account they have created.

Different modes restrict classes as well

In order to play a class such as the Desert Eagle wielding Deagler, players must be in a custom or a ranked game. In addition, another character class, the Survivor, who is capable of using building blocks, can also only be used in custom games. Players can freely use all other classes at all other times and switch between them with ease using the customize menu selection.