Salmon Run is a game mode in Splatoon 3 that you can go back to and play over and over again. The wave-based nature of defeating the encroaching basic and Boss Salmonids is a lot of fun and highly replayable. However, one thing you may notice is that your orange work suit gets a little old to look at after a while. Luckily, you can change it out for something else. Here is how to unlock additional Salmon Run costumes in Splatoon 3.

How to get more Work Suits in Salmon Run in Splatoon 3

Before you can begin changing your Work Suit in Salmon Run, you have to first fight some King Salmonids. You will know you are due for a King Salmonid when you see the meter in the pre-game lobby filled up before your match.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you get through all three rounds in your Salmon Run with a full meter, the King Salmonid will attack. You will get Fish Scales at the end of the match, depending on how much damage you deal and how quickly you defeat him (if you do so within the time limit). Regardless if you beat him or not, the meter will restart after the match.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you have accumulated Fish Scales, you can find the purchasable new Worksuits by going to the Rewards Board. It is located in between the Mr. Grizz statue and the Employee Handbook inside Grizzco. Other items you can buy with Fish Scales are Decorations, Stickers, and Banners for your profile. At first, there will be a lot of question marks in the Rewards store here, but more will become available over time. Just keep playing Salmon Run and work with your teammates to defeat the King Salmonid whenever it appears.