How to unlock and complete all Story chapters in GRID Legends

GRID Legends features an innovative story mode, one that features cinematic cutscenes that feature actors, as well as fast-paced and competitive races that can really test one’s racing strength. The story mode in GRID Legends is a long one, to say the least. There are over 30 different chapters in the story, and in order to move on to the next chapter, users will need to complete a certain objective in the preceding one.

So, what are the objectives for the story mode in GRID Legends? Let’s go over what you need to do in order to progress in this campaign mode.

All Story chapters and objectives in GRID Legends

Number Name Objective 1 Beginnings Finish ahead of Mateo Vega 2 Prove Yourself Finish 8th or higher 3 New Beginnings Complete 3 laps 4 Induction Finish 10th or higher 5 Into the Fray Finish 10th or higher 6 Elbows Out Beat Valentin Manzi 7 Skill Set Finish 7th or higher 8 Street Smart Beat Valentin Manzi 9 Rivalry Beat Yume 10 Thunder Down Under Finish 5th or higher 11 Unto the Breach Finish 8th or higher 12 Hi-Voltage Finish 5th or higher 13 The Main Event Finish 2nd or higher 14 Bring it On Complete 1 lap 15 The Bug League Finish 10th or higher 16 Pickup the Race Finish 7th or higher 17 Superficial Damage Finish 8th or higher 18 Chasing Nate Complete 3 laps 19 TKO Finish 5th or higher 20 Lightning Bolt Finish 5th or higher 21 Chemistry 101 Finish 4th or higher 22 The Perfect Recipe Finish 4th or higher 23 Cry Havoc Finish 4th or higher 24 Headhunters Finish 3th or higher 25 Catch My Drift? Complete the event 26 Trafalgar Square Off Finish 7th or higher 27 Hanging On Finish 6th or higher 28 Dig Deep Finish 6th or higher 29 Razor’s Edge Finish 4th or higher 30 Road to Nowhere Finish 4th or higher 31 Back in the Fight Have a race with Yume 32 Tag Team Finish 5th or higher 33 Yume Proceed Finish 5th or higher 34 No Pressure Finish 4th or higher 35 All or Nothing Finish 2nd or higher 36 This is It Finish 1st or higher

As mentioned earlier, players can move on to the next chapter by completing the objective set in the preceding one.