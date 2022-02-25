How to unlock and complete all Story chapters in GRID Legends
Let’s break down the Story mode.
GRID Legends features an innovative story mode, one that features cinematic cutscenes that feature actors, as well as fast-paced and competitive races that can really test one’s racing strength. The story mode in GRID Legends is a long one, to say the least. There are over 30 different chapters in the story, and in order to move on to the next chapter, users will need to complete a certain objective in the preceding one.
So, what are the objectives for the story mode in GRID Legends? Let’s go over what you need to do in order to progress in this campaign mode.
All Story chapters and objectives in GRID Legends
|Number
|Name
|Objective
|1
|Beginnings
|Finish ahead of Mateo Vega
|2
|Prove Yourself
|Finish 8th or higher
|3
|New Beginnings
|Complete 3 laps
|4
|Induction
|Finish 10th or higher
|5
|Into the Fray
|Finish 10th or higher
|6
|Elbows Out
|Beat Valentin Manzi
|7
|Skill Set
|Finish 7th or higher
|8
|Street Smart
|Beat Valentin Manzi
|9
|Rivalry
|Beat Yume
|10
|Thunder Down Under
|Finish 5th or higher
|11
|Unto the Breach
|Finish 8th or higher
|12
|Hi-Voltage
|Finish 5th or higher
|13
|The Main Event
|Finish 2nd or higher
|14
|Bring it On
|Complete 1 lap
|15
|The Bug League
|Finish 10th or higher
|16
|Pickup the Race
|Finish 7th or higher
|17
|Superficial Damage
|Finish 8th or higher
|18
|Chasing Nate
|Complete 3 laps
|19
|TKO
|Finish 5th or higher
|20
|Lightning Bolt
|Finish 5th or higher
|21
|Chemistry 101
|Finish 4th or higher
|22
|The Perfect Recipe
|Finish 4th or higher
|23
|Cry Havoc
|Finish 4th or higher
|24
|Headhunters
|Finish 3th or higher
|25
|Catch My Drift?
|Complete the event
|26
|Trafalgar Square Off
|Finish 7th or higher
|27
|Hanging On
|Finish 6th or higher
|28
|Dig Deep
|Finish 6th or higher
|29
|Razor’s Edge
|Finish 4th or higher
|30
|Road to Nowhere
|Finish 4th or higher
|31
|Back in the Fight
|Have a race with Yume
|32
|Tag Team
|Finish 5th or higher
|33
|Yume Proceed
|Finish 5th or higher
|34
|No Pressure
|Finish 4th or higher
|35
|All or Nothing
|Finish 2nd or higher
|36
|This is It
|Finish 1st or higher
As mentioned earlier, players can move on to the next chapter by completing the objective set in the preceding one.