How to unlock and complete Guardian Raids in Lost Ark

Guardian Raids in Lost Ark is a daily boss fight you can do twice a day. You can join a party of up to three other players and take down a challenging boss, getting important rewards that will help you hone your gear to higher item levels. However, unlocking these Guardian Raids doesn’t come at the start of the game. You’ll have to progress through the game to get started on these.

Guardian Raids, alongside other endgame content such as Chaos Dungeons and Abyss Dungeons, require you to be at least Level 50. You need to have unlocked North Vern and complete the quest: Guardian Raid Qualification Certificate to take part in these boss fights. Once you do, head to the Guardian Raid bulletin board to fight your desired boss.

Each major island has a Guardian Raid bulletin board. Here is what it looks like on the map on every island:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Find this location and then press “G” to open up the bulletin board. You’ll see a lot of different bosses you can fight. You’ll notice that many of these bosses are gated by how high your item level is. You’ll need to reach the required item level to fight a certain Guardian Raid.

Screenshot by Gamepur

That’s all you need to know about unlocking and completing Guardian Raids in Lost Ark! Beat these bosses and hone your gear to the highest level.