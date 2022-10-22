How to unlock and evolve Gatti Amari in Vampire Survivors

Gatti Amari is one of the best money making weapons in the game. It is designed to benefit from picking up powerups, and it evolves with an item that increases the amount of money you earn. When everything comes together, you have a weapon that can potentially earn enough money to buy most of the powerups and characters in a few sittings.

Getting the Gatti Amari and its evolution will involve a longer process than other weapons, but it is definitely worth the effort. While it’s not the strongest weapon evolution you can find, it’s a hard weapon to avoid, and it will be great for any upgrades that you don’t have money for.

Unlocking the Gatti Amari weapon

Unlike other weapons, the Gatti Amari weapon isn’t unlocked through surviving a time limit. You first have to unlock the owner of the Gatti Amari, which is Giovanna. Giovanna is a character that is unlocked once you find the coffin in the Inlaid Library. After opening the coffin, Giovanna must be purchased from the character selection menu for 1,000 coins.

After Giovanna becomes a playable character, she will be the only source of the Gatti Amari weapon as it still won’t appear in your level up options. You must use Giovanna in any stage and have her survive for 15 minutes. Once this happens, you will get the notification that you unlock the Gatti Amari weapon, and it will start appearing in your level up options.

Since Giovanna just has to survive for 15 minutes, any stage will work. It’s easier to pull this off in the regular stages instead of the bonus stage, but the choice is yours. Be aware that Gatti Amari can be an unpredictable weapon, which means Giovanna will need assistance from other weapons to reliably survive.

Unlocking the Stone Mask item

For the Gatti Amari to evolve, you need the Stone Mask item. Unfortunately, it’s not an item that is available by default. Just like finding Giovanna, you must find the Stone Mask item inside the Inlaid Library. Fortunately, it’s easier to find than the coffin, since it stands out and is surrounded by a bright aura to help you know where it is.

Once you find the Stone Mask item, it gets added to your list of potential options when you level up. It increases the amount of gold coins earned when you pick up money.

Evolving the Gatti Amari weapon

Now that both components are accessible to you, you can start evolving the Gatti Amari weapon. While you can always use Giovanna who has the Gatti Amari by default, the Stone Mask must always be obtained separately. It can often be found while leveling up, but if you are playing at the Inlaid Library, you can always pick it up later even with your item slots filled with other items.

The Gatti Amari must have all of its upgrades and you should have one level of the Stone Mask. After fulfilling the rest of the weapon evolution criteria, you can start finding the Vicious Hunger weapon in treasure chests. This replaces the Gatti Amari and will start turning enemies into money. This effect also applies to other objects such as Floor Chicken.

It’s a lot of effort for a single weapon evolution, but the results are worth it from a financial perspective. With the right builds, it is hard to not earn money from the Gatti Amari/Vicious Hunger weapon, and not having to worry about money is a good feeling.