How to unlock and upgrade Jade Bots in Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons

Adorable doesn’t quite do justice to the new companions added to Guild Wars 2. The tiny robotic drones that help players complete several tasks across the map and boost several aspects of the game are a great addition to the world. To use these bots, however, you have first to unlock them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jade Bots are unlocked by progressing through the main storyline of the game. You’ll only receive one once you’ve completed Chapter 5 of the main storyline. From there, players will access any Jade Bot Workbench to equip their Jade Bot with the necessary Power Core. The Jade Bot, once unlocked, will also provide players access to the Jade Bot Mastery line that will help players gain various boosts and increase the efficiency of the bots themselves.

To use a Jade Bot, you’ll need to locate Jade Batteries scattered around the map and interact with them to siphon charge. At first, your Bot will only be able to store two charges, but upgrades are available through the Mastery track. To use the zip-lines around the map doesn’t require any charge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To improve and upgrade your Jade Bot, you’ll need to acquire Research Notes. These are obtained by using a Research Kit to break down certain items such as sigils. From that, you’ll gain the Research Notes, which are a currency you can spend in exchange for recipes to upgrade your Bot. One such merchant of these recipes and upgrades is the Xunlai Jade Sales Associate, located in New Kaineng City at the Ministry Ward, very close to the Ministry Ward Waypoint. He is also next to the Jade Bot workbench. Those interested in a Jade Bot Workbench for their Guild Hall are also purchasable from the merchant for 6 gold and 300 Research Notes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The crafting recipes to upgrade your Jade Bot’s power core is locked behind the Mastery line. This means you’ll need to invest more time into upgrading your Mastery if you want to access better functions for your Bot. Likewise, the Module upgrades are mostly locked behind currency walls, and upgrading the modules needs various currencies.

For instance: the Mount Energy Booster level 2 needs the following items: