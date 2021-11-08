How to unlock and use the AB&PD in Animal Crossing New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise

The Happy Home Paradise DLC for Animal Crossing New Horizons came with a new currency called Poki. This currency is only available on the new island where you work as a designer. Depending on your current title at work, you can earn up to 15,000 Poki per house that you design. You don’t need to keep the Poki, however, thanks to the new AB&PD machine.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Of course, this new system requires you to have the DLC. If you have downloaded the DLC, go to the airport and choose ‘I want to go to work’ to fly out to the chain of islands and start your job. If this is your first time at work, Lottie will give you plenty to do to learn how to design homes.

To gain access to the new AB&PD system, you will need to design around 25 vacation homes. You will know when you have completed enough homes when you see Tom Nook appear in the office. After telling you that you can now use the Nook Shopping items when designing homes, Lottie will unveil the new machine.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The AB&PD system acts like the ABD system on your island with a key difference. This system allows you to deposit and withdraw Poki instead of Bells. It also lets you exchange one currency for the other. The rate changes from day to day, so one day 100 Poki could be equivalent to 256 Bells and vice-versa. Be careful to exchange your currency when the prices are good, so you don’t waste any money.