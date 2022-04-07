Every since Boba Fett first appeared in Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, he has become a fan favorite. In Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Bounty Hunters are important to have around because they are the only type of character capable of destroying shiny gold bricks which is important for finding secrets. Boba Fett provides the two-in-one package of being both useful and cool to play as. Here is how to unlock Boba Fett in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Defeat Boba Fett in Episode VI

Boba Fett becomes available for purchase after you defeat him in the mission “The Copa-Khetanna,” which is the second story mission in Episode VI: The Return of the Jedi. This is the mission where you defeat Boba Fett aboard Jabba the Hutt’s barge. You can start playing The Skywalker Saga from the beginning of any trilogy, but you will need to beat Episodes IV and V before you can access Episode VI. Once you complete the mission you can purchase Boba Fett from the Bounty Hunter section of the character select screen. Boba Fett costs 500,000 studs, a fairly hefty sum. Boba Fett certainly isn’t the cheapest Bounty Hunter in the game, so it might be best to wait until you have purchased a few stud multipliers to pick him up.