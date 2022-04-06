How to destroy Gold Blocks in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Developer Traveler Tales has always included tons of secrets and collectibles in all of their previous Lego games, and The Skywalker Saga is no different. The latest title has more secrets than many previous games combined. This guide will detail how to take care of the pesky gold bricks strewn around each planet and level.

Breaking the gold blocks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To first destroy these golden blocks, you must have the right character unlocked first. To destroy these gold blocks, make sure to have a bounty hunter character in tow.

Gold blocks are much easier to unlock during free-roam missions. When playing a story mission, playable characters are limited by the story. Once you can explore an area freely, you can swap to any playable character in your repertoire.

Once you have a bounty hunter in hand, head to a gold block. You will be prompted to fire at the gold block. Keep shooting the block and watch as the gold glow intensifies. After a period of sustained blaster fire, the gold block will explode open. Claim the treasure hidden inside and knock that gold block off the list.

Follow this pattern for every gold block you find hereafter, and soon these pesky obstacles will be no more.