How to unlock Bomb Punch in Lost Judgment: The Kaito Files

Bomb Punch is one of 11 skills in Lost Judgment: The Kaito Files that require you to find memory points around various parts across Kamurocho. These are the most difficult to find of all of the collectibles because the game provides less direction than with the cats or smelly items, for example. Luckily, our guide below details where you need to go to unlock Bomb Punch.

The memory point attached to Bomb Punch is found at the Bantam bar. It is located at East Millenium Tower Street, just south of a Wild Jackson location. As its namesake suggests, this street is right next to the gargantuan Millenium Tower, which has played a significant role across the Yakuza and Judgment franchises.

The memory point is in the middle of the small sign extending outward from the bar. Activate Kaito’s primal senses by pushing down on the left analog stick. After examing the Bantam sign with Kaito’s primal eye, you now have access to the Bomb Punch skill.

Bomb Punch can be purchased for 40,000 SP and is found underneath the Bruiser tree on the skills screen. Pressing the Y button on Xbox or triangle on PlayStation while locked onto an enemy as they attack results in a deadly punch that immediately knocks out standard foes.