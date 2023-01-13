Bounty Hunts are a primary sidequest that you can miss early on in One Piece Odyssey. These special quests can be found on a bounty board in each town and will task you with hunting down special targets. Bounty hunting is a big part of the manga, and in this game, it’s no different. This guide will explain how to unlock Bounty Hunts in One Piece Odyssey.

Where to unlock Bounty Hunts in One Piece Odyssey

Screenshot by Gamepur

After completing the opening sequence on Waford Island and defeating the Thunder Colossus, you will reach the end of chapter one. Chapter 2 introduces the idea of revisiting memories, and in this chapter, you will be in the desert port town called Alabasta. In this town, continue the main story quests with the red exclamation marker. As you do so, you will start seeing characters with blue markers above their heads. Keep an eye out for NPC named Mediator Marzin, pictured below. He can be found precisely where the blue arrow is shown on the map above.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After a short exchange, he will explain how the local tavern has a bulletin board full of things to do. Head inside the tavern, where the main quest will take you, and interact with the board next to the bar. You will then be greeted with a list of challenges and bounty targets, each awarding you various items and currency if you choose to complete them. Some of these bounty hunts are references to the show, and you may recognize some familiar faces if you’re a big fan of the series.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After defeating the initial bounty target, Evil Bulbro, you will unlock much more bounty hunts throughout the One Piece Odyssey campaign. Take on these difficult boss fights to earn potent rewards for Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates.