How to unlock cars in GRID Legends

GRID Legends features a wide array of cars. These cars can be used across the different types of races, and EA and Codemasters added cars from very notable makers, including Ford, Lancia, Ferrari, and Alpine. While users will have a number of cars available right off the bat, many will be locked behind a wall. How can users unlock these cars? Let’s go over the details.

The method for unlocking cars in GRID Legends depends on the type of vehicle. Some vehicles, such as the BMW E45 M3 GTR and Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, can be purchased with money earnings gained from completing races. To see if a vehicle can be purchased, go to the Garage at the Main Menu. Then, look to see if there’s a price listed next to the car. If there is, and you have the money needed to buy it, press and hold Y/Triangle to purchase it.]

Screenshot by Gamepur

In other instances, some cars can only be unlocked via completing event objectives. Many of these objectives can be completed via the Career mode. To see the specific objectives, head over to the Garage, and look for a car that is locked. Above it on the bottom part of the screen is an unlock objective. Complete it, and the car will be unlocked.