How to unlock Chaos Mode in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

There are 10 main story chapters to complete as you make your way through Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. After you complete these 10 chapters, you’ll have completed the game’s main story, unlocking the end game content known as the Chaos Dungeon. Here, you can find hordes of enemies in randomly generated encounters. However, there’s a hidden mode you can also unlock through the Chaos Dungeon known as Chaos Modes. In this guide, we cover how to unlock the Chaos Mode in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Several difficulty settings are available when you attempt to load up the Chaos Dungeon. However, the one you want to focus on is the Chaos Trial, which is the final difficulty you can choose for this mode. Your primary goal to unlock Chaos Mode is to complete the Chaos Trial once, and then you’ll gain access to the Chaos Mode, which is available for the rest of the Overworld for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

The Chaos Mode allows you to place a Chaos Level throughout the game. The higher the Chaos Level, the more powerful enemies you’ll find as you explore the game and return to previous locations in Wonderlands. It’s an option you can choose to do if you’d rather spend your time running around Wonderlands and not focus on the Chaos Dungeon. You can choose to turn this off you don’t want it on while you run around the game.

However, if you want to increase the Chaos Level in your game, you’ll need to work your way through the Chaos Dungeon’s Chaos Trial at the highest difficulty, which steadily increases each time you complete it at the hardest one. The two work in sync with each other. Make sure to return to the Chaos Dungeon in Brighthoof if you want to make Wonderlands more difficult to play after completing the game.