How to Unlock Clothes from Past Pokemon Games in Indigo Disk: Ball Guy, Ultra Recon Squad, & More

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC adds a whole new area for players to explore, but we’re now learning that there are some other hidden gems as well. By completing some special tasks back home in Paldea, players can unlock new clothes and accessories from past Pokemon games.

According to a post in the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit, players will have the ability to encounter members of Team Star back at Uva / Naranja Academy in Paldea. They’ll ask you to tutor them and the other members of Team Star and reward you for doing so. But there’s even more than meets the eye to this new side quest, as it’s also how you unlock the ability to buy fun new items to customize your avatar in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

How to Get Special Clothing Items in The Indigo Disk

You can unlock the ability to purchase special extra items for your avatar from former Team Star member Atticus in The Indigo Disk. Once you tutor Team Star, Atticus will appear in Porta Marinda’s trading center, where he will auction off various clothing designs.

These designs are fun items from past Pokemon games that you can wear in-game. In order to get these new items, you’ll first need to tutor Team Star back at Uva / Naranja Academy. This is a new task you gain through The Indigo Disk DLC, so you will need to complete the expansion in order to get these avatar items.

Once you Tutor Team Star and buy new items from Atticus, you will add to the number of different outfits you can wear in the game. Given the limited number of choices we started with, this is welcome news. From what other players have shared so far, it looks like these items are mostly accessories such as helmets, gloves, and backpacks from previous games.

How to Tutor Team Star in The Indigo Disk

In order to tutor Team Star, you’ll need to find Giacomo and Eri in their standard school uniforms back in Paldea. Players weren’t entirely sure what conditions they had to meet in order to get these two to appear, with some theorizing that you need to have finished all of your classes before this option is available. I tested this theory by heading back to Uva Academy to catch up on my studies, and unfortunately, they still didn’t spawn for me, so it appears you have to finish the DLC before you can tutor Team Star and unlock the new outfits.

According to players who’ve reached this point, you’ll find them in the lobby of your original home school after completing the Indigo Disk DLC. At this point, the game will send you back to Uva / Naranja Academy, and you can interact with Giacomo and Eri. Talk to them, and you’ll be able to start tutoring them. Once you do, you’ll unlock a special Team Star outfit and pose.

After you tutor Team Star to help them stay on top of their studies, Atticus can pick up the extracurricular activity of selling special clothing items at Porta Marinda. Here, you can buy various items from previous games in the Pokemon franchise by bidding on them.