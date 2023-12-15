Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Indigo Disk has proven to be the big update fans have wanted. It continues to add more hidden treasures and neat features that enhance players’ enjoyment of the game – including the Item Printer.

The Indigo Disk DLC has new features that come with being part of the League Club at Blueberry Academy. Players are introduced to BP which is obtained through BBQs – otherwise known as Blueberry Quests. One of the ways to use BP is with the Item Printer, a 3D printer designed by the Science Club.

How to Get the Item Printer in Pokemon Indigo Disk

The Item printer can be unlocked by donating BP to the Science Club via the computer in the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet League Club room. Go to the Support Board and look for the Science Club where they are seeking testers for the Item Printer. They are requesting 200 BP and will need more BP to test it later on, so make sure to have plenty on hand.

Once the 200 BP is donated, a representative of the club will appear with the Item Printer next to the computer. Players can start using it right away.

How to Use the Item Printer in Pokemon Indigo Disk

The Item Printer uses BP and TM Materials to create new items that the player can use. A list of the player’s current Pokemon Scarlet & Violet TM Materials appears on the left side, each with a percentage next to them. Players will need to combine materials to reach 100% to successfully make an item. Each percentage next to an item is what one individual item is worth. For example, one Diglett Dirt is worth 12%.

When players have reached 100% or more, they will need 5 BP to pay for one print job. Players have the option to print more than one at a time but it will increase the BP amount. There is a max of 10 print jobs at a time. The more items added to a print job the greater the percentage requirement.

As more items are made using the Item Printer, players will be able to improve the machine. However, the Science Club Representative does not state how many items are needed to improve the Item Printer.

What Does the Item Printer Make in Pokemon Indigo Disk

The Item Printer in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will use TM Materials to make a variety of items such as potions, revives, different stones, XP Candy, and even clothing items for Pokemon to hold. However, there are no recipes located in the Item Printer Menu. Players have to option to either select different TM Materials or choose to Auto Select. This will randomly pick TM Materials to reach 100%.

The Item Printer seems to work like a Gachapon game where materials are randomly selected and a random item will pop out at the end. I have tried recreating the same results but was unable to dictate what item was made. There is a chance to acquire rarer items the more players print.