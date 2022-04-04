Darth Maul is one of the many iconic villains from the Star Wars saga that you’ll be able to battle against in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Not only can you fight against this character, but you’ll have the chance to play as him after you unlock him. In this guide, we’ll cover how to unlock Darth Maul in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Darth Maul primarily makes his appearance in the Star Wars movies in Episode I: The Phantom Menace. He’s the primary antagonist our heroes, Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi, will have to battle against close to the end of the game. You’ll need to play through and successfully complete the Better Call Maul mission, where you’ll fight against Darth Maul as both of those characters.

After completing it through the standard story mode, you’ll unlock the free play mode, giving you access to explore and complete any of the side challenges and missions for Better Call Maul. Once you’ve completed the main story mission for this mission, you’ll unlock access to Darth Maul. However, you’ll need to buy this character in the character selection screen, which will be worth 200,000 studs. You can find Darth Maul underneath the Villains category.