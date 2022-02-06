How to unlock Echo in Marvel Strike Force: Mirror Image

Gone are the days when you could simply “bring your best” in Marvel Strike Force. A very strict system of dedicated five-person teams has overtaken the game. Every character is just as important as the four others on the team. Enter Echo, who you may know from her role in Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye. In the game, she’s meant to replace Miles Morales’s Attacker role in the Young Avengers squad.

Like most events in Marvel Strike Force, this event is split between spending limited time currency in Blitz mode and spending energy. In order to unlock Echo from this event, you need 1,600,000 total event points. Let’s get into some nasty free-to-play math.

You need to earn 7,700 blitz milestone points over three days. A regular blitz is worth 60 points, a simmed blitz is worth 37 points, 129 regular blitz battles, or 367 simmed battles. You can mix and match, but this means to stay “on pace” for a max out, you need about 43 regular blitz battle wins per day. Maxing out the blitz event gets you 7,700 Imprint currency, which when spent, will net you 155,400 total event points because you get 20 event points per single imprint spent. This blitz milestone resets five times over this 15-day event, for a total of 777,000 event points.

If you manage to complete all of your daily objectives every day, doing raids, PVP, and arena battles, you will earn 40,000 total over the course of the event. This leaves us with 800,000 points over the next 15 days, giving us a total of 1,570,000 total event points. Remember to spend points in the supplies shop by tapping supplies and pressing the Imprint icon at the very top left of the screen.

To make up the remaining points, we need to spend energy. Energy is supplied by two sources: campaign and ISO 8 energy. You need to earn just 30,000 event points to add Echo to your roster. Spend as much energy as you can. You will get 1000 points per 100 energy spent. Four times a day, you can refresh 120 energy for 50 cores, so 200 a day on each source is 400 a day. You need to average 2000 energy per day to unlock Echo.