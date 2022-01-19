How to unlock Emma Frost in Marvel Strike Force

Emma Frost, the aptly named White Queen, has been among the rarer-seen heroes within the mobile game Marvel Strike Force. Now, however, she’s a free-to-play farmable character within the game as Scopely added her to the Milestone II Orb campaign.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to unlock this character, players will need to track their Milestones within the game — many milestones offer Milestone II Orbs, and players can unlock an orb reward after aggregating 2,000 of them. The task isn’t as daunting as it sounds: rewards tend to offer hundreds of Milestone II Orbs at a time.

Milestone II Orbs replaced the original Milestone rewards in midway of 2021, and are earned much the same way. Players will need to grab 100 Emma Frost shards in order to recruit the Villain Controller, making this character milestone campaign similar to the Symbiote Spiderman campaign which marked the end of the original Milestone Orbs.

The good news through all of this is that Emma Frost is farmable, free, and all in a relatively passive way: simply playing the game and progressing as normal should hedge the odds for players to eventually receive Emma Frost. As with many characters, it’s also possible that upcoming Blitzes may feature the character, and offers within the in-game shop should also be occasionally checked.