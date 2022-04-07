How to unlock Emperor’s Royal Guard in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

There may not be a villain class character in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga as well-designed and menacing as Emperor’s Royal Guard. Although this sleek, red figure will eventually need to be bought with Studs, players must first complete the Raiders of the Great Temple side mission to access them. It isn’t as challenging or lengthy as other missions, but it will require a whole lot of combat and searching.

This side mission can only be done in Yavin 4’s Great Temple location. On the second floor of its rebel base, there is a “Dramatic Droid” — which is something of a red R2-D2 — that will grant the quest. The quest simply asks that you eliminate three sets of bounty hunters camping outside of the base. Once the quest is started, their three locations will be marked with red circles on the Galaxy Map, all of which are set in Yavin 4’s ruins.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As shown in the top-left corner of the image above, you’ll want to make sure you eliminate all nine of these bounty hunters, or else the quest cannot be completed. Every ruin will have three hunters in it, but they only take few hits to eliminate. After you’ve defeated all nine, you can then head back to the Dramatic Droid to finish the mission and unlock the Emperor’s Royal Guard. Though, the villain will need to be purchased through the Character menu for 200,000 Studs to be used.

