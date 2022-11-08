Fast Travel is a staple of open-world games, and Sonic Frontiers incorporates it with a few unique twists. Sonic Frontiers features massive open-world locations instead of constricted platforming sequences. It brings a Sonic-themed twist to several open-world conventions but also convolutes them in the process. This is how to unlock Fast Travel in Sonic Frontiers.

How Fast Travel works in Sonic Frontiers

Fast Travel seems absent for most of Sonic Frontier’s run time, but it exists, albeit in an unusual manner. Fast Travel can be unlocked in two different ways, each of them requiring a lengthy grind. The first method to unlock Fast Travel is to fill in the entire map by finding all of the ancient switches and performing the map challenges.

Those are the key to unlocking Fast Travel if you see a challenge in the open world, like the one pictured above. Each island has a map shrouded to players until all these challenges are completed. Once you complete every challenge on a particular map, Fast Travel will be unlocked for that specific location.

Fast Travel will allow you to instantly travel to any Portals and Fishing Spots, including ones you haven’t visited yet. This isn’t an easy method, but it is reliable and doesn’t require luck like the second method.

The second method involves fishing. Gather any purple coins hidden in the environment, then take them to a fishing spot. Big the Cat will introduce you to the fishing minigame. While fishing, you have a chance at acquiring a Koco Scroll. These items will allow you to travel to Hermit or Elder Koco in a given location.

While neither of these methods is particularly fast, they work once you’ve put in the legwork to unlock them. Make sure to complete every challenge to unlock Fast Travel quickly.