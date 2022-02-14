Fishing is one of the six Trade Skills you can use in Lost Ark. A Trade Skill is what you’ll want to use if you’re exploring the land and you’re hungry for resources to use in crafting, or you want to sell on the market if other players are looking for them. You won’t be able to immediately access Fishing, much like the other Trade Skills. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock Fishing in Lost Ark.

You’ll need to progress through the main story and reach West Luterra. Eventually, you’ll receive the Crown of Lakebar quest, and after you’ve done this, all of the Trade Skills become available to your character, including Fishing. First, however, you will need to purchase a fishing pole before you can begin working on this Trade Skill.

For Fishing, you’ll need to be on the lookout for Fishing Spots. You’ll be able to spot them on your map based on the small fishing hook icon that you see, typically next to the water. When you reach this area with a fishing pole, you can use the Float Fishing skill to send out a lure and try catching a fish.

The best way to do this is to click the B key on your keyboard assign the Float Fishing ability to your toolbar, which you can grab from the Trade Skill menu by clicking the L key on your keyboard. After that, it’s waiting for a fish to appear and reel it back to shore, but doing it too early. Wait until the bobber goes all the way underwater.

Make sure to pick up your starting Fishing Pole from Nickel in Lakebar Village before adventuring too far.