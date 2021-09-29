Most Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania’s rewards come from purchases you make from the Point Shop. Getting points for completing levels and missions will rack you up points quickly to grab whatever is in the shop you want to have. However, a Golden skin for AiAi can only be obtained by completing a Special Mode. Here is how to unlock Golden AiAi in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania.

To unlock Golden AiAi, you will need to complete all courses in Golden Banana Mode. Unfortunately, all Special Modes are locked away when you start the game, so you first need to gather 30,000 points and buy it in the Point Shop. It is the most expensive point purchase in the game.

Once you have Golden Banana Mode unlocked, you can find it in the Special Mode area of the Main Game section. To complete each course in this mode, you need to collect every banana in the level, unlike the regular game where banana collecting is optional. There is no end goal, so you go to the next one once you grab the last banana.

In line with most other maps in the game, Golden Banana Mode is challenging but doable. There are quite a few mazes you will need to navigate and a couple of balancing acts that are particularly tricky. The good news is that you can activate the Helper Function or mark any course as cleared and still get Golden AiAi at the end. All that matters is that the course is cleared, and you will get him.