How to unlock Gutsy Grab in Lost Judgment: The Kaito Files

Lost Judgment: The Kaito Files features 11 total skills with a memory point prerequisite. This means that you must find specific interaction points scattered throughout Kamurocho before acquiring the skill attached to that memory. The Gutsy Grab is one such skill, which we detail how to unlock in our guide down below.

The necessary memory point is found at Game Center Charles, which is sitting along Park Boulevard toward the northern-most part of Kamurocho. It is almost directly across from the shuttered gate entrance to the inaccessible Kamurocho Hills area. If there’s a taxi at the end of the street, you know you’re in the right place.

The memory point is situated on Game Center Charles’ sign out front. Activate Kaito’s primal senses by pushing down on the left analog stick. Use his primal eye to examine the sign, prompting him to reminisce about a time that he stuck up for Higashi at this very arcade. It’s worth noting that this memory point didn’t show up for us until the fourth chapter after receiving the final warning to save. We’re not sure whether this was a bug or intentional.

You’re now able to acquire Gutsy Grab under the Tank tree on the skills screen. Costing 8,000 SP, Gutsy Grab allows Kaito to ignore oncoming damage. If you grab while taking damage, Kaito simply continues with the grab anyways. It’s similar in concept to the resolute counter.