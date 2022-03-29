How to unlock Hammer of Will in Lost Judgment: The Kaito Files

Hammer of Will is one of 11 skills in Lost Judgment: The Kaito Files with a memory point prerequisite. Before any of these skills become available for purchase, you’ll need to find the memory points associated with those particular kills. Our guide below details the location for the Hammer of Will ability.

The memory point in question can be found at Genda Law Office. If you don’t remember where it is, it’s the building at the corner of West Shichifuku street right beside one of the Poppo locations. Take the elevator to enter the office.

Once inside, activate Kaito’s primal senses by pushing down on the left analog stick. Use his primal eye to examine the laptop at the end of the office, which is sitting atop Genda’s work desk.

Upon examining the laptop, you’ll be able to purchase Hammer of Will from the Bruiser tree on the skills screen. It costs 8,000 SP and acts as a sort of counter attack. When pressing the Y button on Xbox or triangle on PlayStation after being hit, Kaito gut punches his assailant with so much force that they’re launched into the air. The Hammer of Will can be charged longer for even more damage.