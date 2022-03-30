How to unlock Human Helicopter in Lost Judgment: The Kaito Files

While attempting to 100% Lost Judgment: The Kaito Files, its memory points are likely going to be your biggest progression blocker. Of Kaito’s 71 skills, 11 are locked behind memory points found throughout Kamurocho. Our guide will help you find the memory point that unlocks the Human Helicopter skill.

This memory point is found at the end of East Taihei Boulevard, just barely brushing up against the boundaries of the game map. It is right in front of the taxi sitting outside of the Champion District, indicated by the pulsating aura of light near the center of a grated metal door adorning one of the buildings. Activate Kaito’s primal sense by pushing down on the left analog stick, then examine the door using his primal eye.

After being reminded of the time held hostage by Hamura, you are able to purchase the Human Helicopter skill. It costs 8,000 SP and is found underneath the Tank tree on the skills screen. While in the Tank stance, initiate a grab immediately after dodging. Upon doing so, Kaito lifts an enemy over his head, tossing them as if they were some sort of ragdoll. As a standard skill, it does not require the EX gauge to be executed.