How to unlock Jabba the Hutt in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

One of the most infamous Crime Lords in the entire Star Wars franchise, Jabba the Hutt, returns in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Han Solo owes a massive debt to him, and when it goes unpaid, Solo pays for it by being frozen in carbonite. As you progress through the game, you’ll have the chance to unlock Jabba and play as him through the game. Here’s what you need to do to unlock Jabba the Hutt in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You’ll need to work your way through the main stories for the chance to unlock Jabba. He makes his big appearance during Episode VI: Return of the Jedi. Luke, Leia, Chewbacca, R2-D2, C-3PO, and Lando all work together to infiltrate Jabba’s Palace to break Han out. Unfortunately, Jabba was expecting them, and entraps them all, taking them to the Dune Sea. You’ll play through this sequence of events during Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, and you’ll need to clear The Copa-Khetanna mission.

After you’ve completed that mission, Jabba will be available to you. You’ll have the option to add him to your roster by purchasing him from the character selection menu underneath extras. He’s an expensive character, and you’ll need to save 500,000 to buy him.