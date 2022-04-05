Jango Fett’s Starship is one of the most iconic ships that you’ll see flying through Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. It’s a Firespray ship, and we’ve seen this vessel used in Episode II: Attack of the Clones, and later by his son, Boba Fett, in Episode V: The Empire Strikes, and even in live-action shows, The Mandalorian. If you’re looking for the first iteration of this ship, it was initially used by Jango. This guide covers how to unlock Jango Fett’s Starship in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You’ll be able to do this while exploring Tipoca City on Kamino. You can unlock Kamino after you’ve worked your way through Episode II: Attack of the Clones while playing as Obi-Wan. He’ll be learning bout who attempted to attack Padme on Coruscant and track them down to this planet, unlocking it for the rest of the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve completed the main story missions on Kamino, return to it, and you’ll find the keys to Jango Fett’s vessel outside of the platform where Obi-Wan and Jango fought. You’ll need to reach it using the floating platforms, and we recommend using a Hero or Bounty Hunter character during this sequence.

Once you’ve reached the final platform, you can grab the keys, and Jango Fett’s Starship will unlock in your menu. You can purchase it for 200,000 studs.