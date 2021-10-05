How to unlock jukebox songs in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

The music is surprisingly good in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, despite it lacking some major tracks like the “Agni Kai” from Avatar: The Last Airbender and the iconic Spongebob Squarepants theme song. The original tracks are pretty rocking, on the other hand, so you might be happy to know that you can unlock them all in the game’s jukebox mode.

In order to unlock the jukebox songs in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, you’ll need to complete the arcade mode with every character in the game. Each character is attached to a specific stage, so if you’re looking for a specific song, complete the arcade mode with that specific character in mind.

For example, if you want to hear the Ghost Zone track (which slaps by the way), you’ll have to finish the arcade mode with Danny Phantom. If the stage is from a series that has multiple characters in the game, try to finish the arcade mode with them all to grasp that song you require.

Once completing a run of the arcade mode, you’ll get two art pieces, an icon for the multiplayer mode, and of course, the jukebox track. If you want to unlock these rewards quickly, play the arcade mode on Very Easy. The AI will be easy to beat, and you’ll have more lives than them just in case.