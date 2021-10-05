All stages in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

A new platform fighter is among us, and as we’ve learned from the genre, the stages should be a star of the show next to the colorful fighters of course. Taking inspiration from the company’s history, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl features stages inspired by Avatar: The Last Airbender, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, CatDog, Spongebob Squarepants, and even more.

Here is a list of all of the stages that are available in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl:

Jellyfish Fields

The Flying Dutchman’s Ship

Glove World

Western Air Temple

Omashu

Harmonic Convergence

The Loud House

Royal Woods Cemetary

Rooftop Rumble

Sewers Slam

Technodrome Takedown

Space Madness

Powdered Toast Trouble

Irken Armada Invasion

CatDog’s House

Showdown at Teeter Totter Gulch

Wild Waterfall

Traffic Jam

Ghost Zone

The Dump

You’ll likely see all of these stages as you attempt to get the gold Ultimate Tool of Destruction trophy (or achievement), which has you complete the arcade mode with all of the characters in the game.