How to unlock Kadan’s quest line in Lost Ark

Throughout your time in Lost Ark, the lore will occasionally reference a Guardian Slayer named Kaden. For the most part, this feels like fluff text to give the world a little bit of extra backstory, but an update to the game means that players are sent on a quest to experience Kaden’s story for themselves.

This is endgame content for Lost Ark and, as such, it isn’t to be undertaken without fulfilling a few requirements first. If you’re eager to get stuck in on the quest, here is what you need to know to unlock it.

What are the requirements to unlock Kaden’s quest in Lost Ark?

There are four hard requirements to unlock Kaden’s quest. These are things that you have to have done already before it will even give you the option to continue. These are:

Completed the Feiton questline

Completed the Let There Be Light questline in Yorn

Completed the Start of Our Story questline in the Whispering Islet

Completed the End of the Trials questline in the Illusion Bamboo Island

Also, it is recommended that you have your Item Level at least 1100 or higher before you start Kaden’s quest. This isn’t a hard requirement, but the endgame content can be tough if you don’t have the right gear.

How to begin Kaden’s quest in Lost Ark

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve completed all the prerequisites, you’re ready to start the quest. To get the initial quest, simply head to Harmony Plaza in Vern Castle. Just outside the Queen’s Castle, you’ll find an NPC named Sebastian in the eastern corner of this area. Speak to them and it will unlock The Quest for Kaden questline. They should be in or around the area marked on the map above.

Follow it and gain a deeper understanding of the world of Lost Ark and who this legendary figure was.