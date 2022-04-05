Lost Ark is getting two new classes and two new raids this spring

Lost Ark already has a good selection of classes to choose from. Some are built for support, while others deal great DPS. Players will have another pair to choose from soon.

Lost Ark’s April and May roadmap has been published, and it details the new additions coming to the MMO. Martial Artists get the new Glavier advanced class this month. As the name implies, this fighter wields a glaive. Glaviers can swap between Flurry mode’s quick spear attacks and Focus mode’s more graceful glaive swipes. In May, Warriors will gain access to the Destroyer advanced class. Armed with a hammer, the Destroyer “can bend gravity” to slow down, launch, push, and pull enemies.

May’s other additions are “tentative” according to the roadmap, but a pair of raids is being planned. The first is a new Guardian Raid that pits the party against Deskaluda, an intimidating metallic bird flowing with green energy. March saw the first Abyss Raid, and May will (tentatively) introduce new Legion Raids. These are “difficult team-based activities that require teamwork to understand and enact the strategy necessary to counter each Legion Commander’s unique characteristics, abilities, and mechanics.” The first of these commanders is Valtan, and the battle will be playable in normal and hard difficulty tiers. Smilegate says more information on the Valtan raid is coming in its May update.

Before that, Lost Ark will be getting a new continent alongside the Glavier in April. South Vern is home to settlers who “borrowed technology from many different races to turn this once-barren land into a place of abundant waters and green pastures.” As you’d expect, new characters and quests can be found there.