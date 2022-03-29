How to unlock Kaito Rocket 2.0 in Lost Judgment: The Kaito Files

Kaito Rocket 2.0 is one of 11 abilities in Lost Judgment: The Kaito Files with a memory point prerequisite. This means that you need to find various locations scattered around the map, interacting with them before those skills are available for purchase. Our guide below details where to go if you want to unlock Kaito Rocket 2.0

The memory point associated with this skill is found at the end of Suppon Street, brushing up against Kamurocho’s boundary. This street is sandwiched between West Taihei Boulevard and New Serena Alley, extending out into Tenkaichi Street. When on Tenkaichi street, go behind the Poppo store location.

The building you want is called Amour Kamuro, beside a truck that’s backed into the street and parked. Activate Kaito’s primal senses, using his primal eye to investigate the building’s sign. This street is where Kaito protected Mikiko several years ago.

After examining the sign, you’re able to purchase Kaito Rocket 2.0 for 5,000 SP. It is found underneath the Bruiser tree on the skills screen. Hold down the Y button on Xbox or triangle on PlayStation to begin charging this skill. Keep in mind that longer charges deal more damage. Once the charge is released, Kaito performs a drop kick from a standing position.