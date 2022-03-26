How to unlock Kirby’s House in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Waddle Dee Town earned its place as a proper hub in Kirby and the Forgotten Land. Not only does it work as a place to access world select, but you can also try out various mini-games and access the boss rush mode in the Colosseum. Making use of Waddle Dee Town will take a good portion of your play time. If you are looking forward to unlocking Kirby’s House, here is what you have to do.

Unlocking Kirby’s House in Kirby and the Forgotten Land is simple and you will get it done before you finish the story. All you have to do is rescue 50 Waddle Dees and both the house and Waddle Dee-Liveries will be unlocked. If you are saving every Waddle Dee you can through the story, the earliest this can be done is by the level Abandoned Beach at the earliest.

Once you get Kirby’s House unlocked, you can go inside and have Kirby rest up. You will instantly have all of your health restored, can look through books talking about past Kirby games, manage your figurine collection, and look at pictures you got from completing achievements. Of all the areas in Waddle Dee Town, this one is meant most to be a break from actually playing the game to reset yourself.