How to unlock Logging in Lost Ark

Logging is one of the six Trade Skills you can unlock as you progress through Lost Ark. The Trade Skills are ways for you to obtain rare resources to complete crafting recipes, which you can use to finish quests or to provide buffs to your character. Unfortunately, you do not have access to them immediately. In this guide, we detail what you need to do to unlock Logging in Lost Ark.

Like all of the Trade Skills in Lost Ark, you’ll need to progress through the story to gain access to Logging. You need to work your way through the game, reach the West Luterra region, and then make your way to Lakebar. Once you’re at Lakebar, you’ll receive a quest called Crown for Lakebar, and upon completing it, you unlock all six Trade Skills, including Logging. However, you’ll need to speak with the merchant in Lakebar Village called Nickel to grab your Novice Logging Tool. Without the tool, you cannot perform any Logging activities.

With the Logging tool equipped to your character, you’ll be able to approach any interactable tree to begin Logging. Unfortunately, it’s not every tree you see in the game. Instead, you’ll need to find regions with harvestable trees, such as Bilbrin Forest in West Luterra. In Bilbrin Forest, you can find Arbor Trees and chop them down. Not every region has trees you can harvest, so make sure to check your World Map to see which resources are available in an area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After waiting for the Chopping animation and resources to fall off the tree, you can gain whatever resources the node has to offer you for crafting, or you can offer them to the Lost Ark market.