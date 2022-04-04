There are over 350 characters for you play as in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. You can encounter these characters throughout your adventure in the Star Wars universe. As you progress through the main story, you’ll unlock access to more characters and their alternative costumes. However, some characters are available in side missions, such as Luminara Unduli. In this guide, we cover how to unlock Luminara Unduli in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Unfortunately, Luminara Unduli is not available through the main story quests or by progressing through the many Star Wars episodes. Instead, you’ll need to complete a side mission to find her. You’ll need to finish the Taxi Unfair side quest, which is available on Coruscant by speaking with the Transport Official, to the left of your ship in the Federal District.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After speaking with the Transport Official, you’ll need to make your way through Coruscant to find who stole his speeder. When you do fine the thieves, you’ll need to defeat them in combat, and then return the stolen speeder to the Transport Official.

Upon completing the quest, Luminara Unduli will be available for you to purchase in the characters menu, under the Jedi tab. You will still need to purchase her using 100,000 stubs to unlock her.