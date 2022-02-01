How to unlock more hairstyles in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

A hairstyle says a lot about a person. Do you want your hair long? How about short? Do you maybe want it styled with a crazy color like blue or green? All of that is possible and more thanks to the hairstylist in Jubilife Village. You may only have a few styles to choose from at first, but that list will quickly grow as you progress through the game. Here is how you unlock more hairstyles in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you progress through the game, you will get requests that you can complete. The hairdresser gets a few requests that you can complete to get more hairstyles. Before that happens, however, the hairdresser will get replaced by Arezu. This happens after you do a request for Arezu. She will replace the old hairdresser and become your permanent stylist.

There are two more requests that you can complete to get more hairstyles; Misdreavus, the Hairstyle Muse and Kirlia, the Hairstyle Muse. Both of these requests require you to hunt down the Pokémon in the request and bring it to Arezu so that she can become inspired to create new hairstyles for you. You can find Midreavus in the Coronet Highlands and Kirlia in the Alabaster Icelands.