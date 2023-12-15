There are Special Coaches you can request to join in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s The Indigo Disk after you complete the game. These coaches are invited to teach the students at the Blueberry Academy, but not all coaches are available, and you need to unlock them.

The way you unlock them can take a bit of time, but knowing how the system works is important. It will take a lot of time, and I hope you’ve been gathering up plenty of BP to invite them to Blueberry Academy to help. They also come with several unique rewards. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock more Special Coaches in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Indigo Disk.

How to Get More Special Coaches in The Indigo Disk

You unlock more Special Coaches by inviting the available ones at least three times. After you invite them three times, a Special Coach receives a gold border around them in your Special Coaches menu, and then another one appears that you can begin inviting.

There are some Special Coaches we are still looking to unlock, and will update this guide when we learn the exact method to unlock Special Coaches. However, several of them are tied to inviting and interacting with the starting ones.

It all comes down to inviting the coach to Blueberry Academy, speaking with them, battling or trading them for their rewards, and then a lot of rinse and repeating. Unfortunately, every time you invite a Special Coast from the League Club room, they cost 200 BP, and that means you’ll need to consistently be grinding out BP while playing The Indigo Disk to make this happen. This also means you need to befriend them as you invite them, and you do this through your many interactions with them.

The more Special Coaches you want to add to your rotating roster, the more you need to speak with, complete their trades, and battle against. The battling is likely the easier portion because, in my experience, they use the same teams every time, and offer a variety of rewards. Some, like Larry and Kofu, offer Herba Mystica as their first reward, and that’s never a bad thing for anyone who wants to avoid participating in Tera Raid to obtain it. However, I haven’t had the chance to get them to offer it again after battling them, so it could be a one-time reward.

What is Gold Border Around Special Coaches in The Indigo Disk?

The Gold Border signifies that you’ve begun to befriend this Special Coach. In my experience, this happens after the third visit, where you can unlock more special memories with this character, and they make a unique trade with you, offering a personal Pokemon of theirs, which comes with a Partner Ribbon. However, these Pokemon cannot be shiny in The Indigo Disk.

The two memories you share with a Special Coach are the first, unique item they share with you, and the Pokemon they trade to you with the Partner Ribbon. After you unlock the Gold Board, you can continue to invite the Special Coaches to the Blueberry Academy.