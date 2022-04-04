How to unlock Naboo Starfighter (micro) in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The micro ships are scattered all over the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga game, and you’ll need to find them by progressing through the game and exploring the many levels. The best way to find them is by completing a level for the first time and then replaying it through the free mode, such as the Naboo Starfighter micro set. In this guide, we’ll cover how to unlock the Naboo Starfighter (micro) in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can unlock the Naboo Starfighter micro set during the Now This is Podracing mission, which happens during Episode I: The Phantom Menace. You’ll need to find all five mini kit pieces.

Mini kit 1

The first mini kit you can unlock for this set is by completing and winning the race for a gold medal. You can only find this race available through free play. You’ll have to find the race on the border of the battle, indicated by the large, blue bubble.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After accepting the race, you’ll need to go through various large rings scattered throughout the battle. We recommend doing this right at the beginning of the battle. For us, we were able to complete it and receive a gold when we finished at 62 seconds.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mini kit 2

The second mini kit is available by going underneath the Trade Federation ship. You’ll be looking for specific parts to destroy. They will be on the bottom of the ship, they will look like a cluster of barrels, with an antenna sticking out of them. You must destroy all four of them to receive this mini kit.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mini kit 3

You can find the third mini kit while flying through the Trader Federation battle cruiser. You need to destroy 10 of the Droid transports, the brown tanks, inside of the vessel. You’ll want to shoot several as you fly down the hallway, and then you can get a few when you land, but make sure you get a handful of them before entering the final area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mini kits 4 and 5

You can find mini kit four and five in the same locations. It will be inside of the Trade Federation battle cruiser. You’ll need to wait until you land the ship inside the cruiser, and you’ll want to shoot at the top of the area. Fire up at the top as much as possible, and you’ll find both of them hidden away.