How to unlock R5-D4 in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has such an expansive roster of characters there’s even 16 different types of Astromech Droids to unlock and own. Amongst these, one of the hardest to discover is R5-D4. The character holds all of the same abilities as someone like R2-D2, but it certainly has a personality you cannot find anywhere else. Here’s how to discover and own this extremely outgoing bot.

R5-D4 actually has a questline all of its own and rewards you the character after its two mission are completed. You can begin the first mission, Episode IV: A New Home, by speaking to R5-D4 at the end of Dragonsnake Bog’s southern path. The droid will task you with protecting them while they search for a spot to build a new home. The mission does require you take down one speedy dragon, but it rewards you the menacing Scout Trooper for doing so.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will then want to hunt down R5-D4 once more, this time on the east end of the map to begin A Place to Crash Land (as marked above). With the droid now having the perfect living spot, this mission will have you destroy blocks in three highlighted areas to gather building supplies. Each of these areas only has one type of material, so you’ll need to visit all three to collect every supply.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can then head back to R5-D4 to build it a tent, cottage, or tower — but your choice does not affect the quest in anyway. After R5-D4’s new home is built, you will now be able to buy the droid for 35,000 Studs in the Character menu.

