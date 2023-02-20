How to unlock Ranked Mode in MultiVersus

If you want to test your skills against other players in MultiVersus, then Ranked Mode is the best place for you to be. Made for players to go against each other competitively, Ranked Mode is the place to show off how much your skills have grown. If you want to be a competitive champion, here is how you can unlock Ranked Mode in MultiVersus.

How to unlock ranked matches in MultiVersus

Image via Warner Bros

Before you can start playing Ranked Mode, you’ll need to reach level 20 first. Once you’ve reached this level, Ranked gameplay will automatically open. You will be put in the lowest rank available, allowing you to climb your way to the top.

How to level up fast in MultiVersus

If you’re looking for ways to level your account up so that you can play in ranked mode fastest, there are a few things you can do so that you can easily achieve that goal.

Battle pass : Completing daily missions and challenges in the battle pass reward you with EXP alongside different rewards; this will not only help you level your account up, but you’ll also receive other goodies that will be useful.

: Completing daily missions and challenges in the battle pass reward you with EXP alongside different rewards; this will not only help you level your account up, but you’ll also receive other goodies that will be useful. Co-op vs. AI : Casually playing different modes in MultiVersus can help you earn EXP, and this helps you level your account up.

: Casually playing different modes in MultiVersus can help you earn EXP, and this helps you level your account up. Rested EXP Battle pass: MultiVersus has this unique feature that allows you to double the EXP that you can earn. Utilizing this will help you level up massively.

With MultiVersus still in its growth phase, there are still many things to expect from this fun and creatively themed game. From leveling up to new features and characters that we can get our hands on, MultiVersus will only continue to surprise us in the future. You can follow the official MultiVersus page to get faster updates.