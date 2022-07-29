What does Rested XP mean in MultiVersus? Answered

MultiVersus is a live-service game that provides enough mechanical depth and vertical challenge to keep you engaged and coming back to play. Nowhere is this return-trip playstyle more promoted than in the game’s Rested XP system, which encourages you to play every day to maximize your XP gain. There’s more to Rested XP than a daily login system, however.

How Rested XP works in MultiVersus

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Rested XP isn’t quite in-game XP in the traditional sense. Rather, having Rested XP boosts the amount of actual XP you earn when completing matches and other activities. This XP can then be used to level up characters and progress through MultiVersus’s Battle Pass.

Keep in mind that Rested XP is in temporarily short supply. When starting a fresh MultiVersus play session on a new day, you will be in possession of the maximum amount of Rested XP, as shown by the meter at the bottom right of the Battle Pass menu. Having the maximum amount of Rested XP will reward you with up to two times the normal XP rate earned by completing matches.

As you continue to play, you’ll notice that the Rested XP meter is gradually depleting. At the same time, you’ll notice that the XP multiplier applied by Rested XP decreases as this meter decreases. Once Rested XP is fully spent, you will no longer receive any XP bonuses for playing additional matches that day.

How to restore Rested XP in MultiVersus

The only way to restore your Rested XP is to wait for MultiVersus’s internal clock to roll over to the next day. This system cannot be fooled by rolling your PC or console’s own clock forward by 24 hours, meaning that you’ll need to wait until tomorrow to make the most of the potential XP bonus. In practice, it encourages shorter daily play sessions over longer sessions only played occasionally for players who are looking to make progress.