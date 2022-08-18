The best characters in MultiVersus – MultiVersus tier list

Season 1 of MultiVersus has hit the servers and with it came a plethora of buffs, nerfs, and adjustments. In anticipation of a few new characters that will be joining the roster over the coming weeks and months, we have to see how the existing characters stack up now that the patch changes have settled in for a few days. And with that, let’s take a look at who are the winners and losers of the first big patch in MultiVersus history, and which characters are now on the top as the best ones in the game.

Factors that affect the meta in MultiVersus

With a cast of characters as varied and colorful as the one MultiVersus has, it might seem like a daunting task to assign them all into tiers. There are a lot of factors to consider, such as the character’s moveset, weight, role, size, frame count, and more. And of course, player skill plays a large role as well. If you’re a specialist with a C Tier character, you could easily beat a beginner on an S Tier character. However, we have evaluated the characters as piloted by players skilled in playing them and who are able to utilize the full potential of their kits.

Image via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Who are the best characters in MultiVersus?

S Tier

Batman

Bugs Bunny

Tom & Jerry

These characters are considered to be among the best in MultiVersus. They have complete and well-rounded move sets that can tackle every situation. All of these characters have good mobility, range, mitigation, and versatility. For example, Batman is the ultimate jack of all trades in MultiVersus, which makes him a great starter character, and a menace in the hands of an expert. Bugs and the Tom & Jerry duo are absolute nightmares to face if the players piloting them have a decent grasp on their kits, and represent a stark contrast to the game’s beginnings when ranged characters were on the back foot against their melee counterparts.

A tier

Arya Stark

Finn the Human

Superman

Wonder Woman

These characters have a very decent chance to win any match they’re in. They are great for a reason and most of them have found themselves in A Tier as a result of the S1 buffs and nerfs. On the buff front, Arya and Wonder Woman have been the clear winners of this patch, both having received sizeable buffs that have propelled them forward in ranks. In the meantime, Finn has been slightly toned down from his old S Tier self, but not enough to knock him anywhere lower than A. Meanwhile, Sups has just been consistently good throughout and has remained steadfastly in A Tier.

B Tier

Harley Quinn

Jake the Dog

Shaggy

Taz

Velma

This Tier seems to be reserved for characters that have either remained in it or dropped down after taking a beating from the nerf bat that wasn’t severe enough to knock them any lower. These characters are still very strong and can get elevated even higher in the hands of expert players. As before, they simply tend to fall behind in one of the crucial categories or are outclassed by a character that fills a similar niche, only better. Harley and Jake in particular have been consistent in this Tier, while the old menaces of Shaggy, Velma, and Taz have dropped down after nerfs, yet they still represent a threat to the opposition.

C Tier

LeBron

Reindog

Steven Universe

These characters are decent, but just not quite as good as most others. LeBron has a clunky kit that doesn’t seem to enable the NBA star to catch his footing in MultiVersus. If his kit revolved more around his basketball projectile, he could function much better, for example. Reindog is an excellent support character in 2v2, but requires a selfless and smart player to pilot successfully. Meanwhile, Steven has received a few buffs which have elevated him slightly, but just not enough to get any higher on our list.

D Tier

Garnet

Iron Giant

Sadly, some characters have to be on the bottom of the list, and in our case, these two have this dubious honor. In comparison to other characters in MultiVersus, they lack in more than a single category or have major flaws that others can take advantage of. For example, Iron Giant is a perfectly good character, and even better in expert hands. His weight is great, his skills are good… but he telegraphs everything. He is so easily counterable that the only enemies who fall for his game plan are those unfamiliar with his moveset. Garnet has received some adjustments, but with how other characters have stacked up around her, they are just not enough to compete with any of them. Her kit is too narrow to be considered truly impactful, and it shows.