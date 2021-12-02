How to unlock Reaper Job in Final Fantasy XIV Online’s Endwalker expansion

The Reaper Job in Final Fantasy XIV Online is a melee DPS character who uses a massive scythe to slice their opponents in two, dealing a large chunk of damage to opponents who stray too close. The Reaper Job releases alongside the Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker expansion, releasing to everyone who purchased it. In this guide, we’re going to detail what you need to do to unlock the Reaper Job and add it to your Soul Crystal collection.

You’ll need to make your way over to Thanalan and visit Ul’dah – Steps of Nald area. From there, the exact location you need to visit is at coordinates X:12.8, Y:8.6. You can quickly make your way to this area using the Ul’dah – Steps of Nald Aetheryte fast travel crystal.

The next step is to speak with a Flustered Assistant NPC, who will give you a quest called The Killer Instinct. Like the other Job quests, you’ll have to wrap that up before unlocking the Reaper Soul Crystal.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you unlock Reaper, it’ll be at level 70. Therefore, you will need to have at least another class in the Disciple of War or Magic tree at level 70 before acquiring the Reaper Soul Crystal. Even if you have the Endwalker expansion purchased, you’ll need to meet this requirement.

After you unlock it, you’ll be able to swap back and forth between any of your other Jobs at will, so long as you have a weapon available for it.