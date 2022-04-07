Sebulba is an antagonist you’ll encounter in Episode I: The Phantom Menace in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. He’s the best podracer on Tatooine, but Anakin still pulls out a win against him, even if he did try to cheat. You’ll have the chance to unlock this character as you progress through the game, but you’ll need to do a handful of tasks before doing this. In this guide, we cover how to unlock Sebulba in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Before you work on unlocking Sebulba, you’ll need to unlock a handful of planets. You’ll need to unlock the Federal District on Coruscant, Theed on Naboo, Maz’s Castle on Takodana, and the Great Temple on Yavin 4. This means you’ll need to work through Episode I: The Phantom Menace, Episode IV: A New Hope, and Episode VII: The Force Awakens. After you’ve done this, you’ll unlock the required quests to begin working on Sebulba.

Next, you’ll need to complete three quests, all of them in Theed on Naboo. You’ll need to complete the Locked Out quest, the Sacred Textbooks, and Ancient Idols. These quests only appear in Theed after you unlock all previously mentioned locations. Therefore, we recommend working on the Locked Out puzzle and Ancient Idols. Sacred Textbooks will not appear until you’ve completed Ancient Idols, which you’ll be able to do by speaking with the Aspiring Scholar.

After you’ve done all of that and complete the Sacred Textbooks quest, Sebulba will be available in the character selection menu, and you’ll have the chance to purchase him.