How to unlock secret cars in Hot Wheels Unleashed

Hot Wheels Unleashed is a game packed with a surprising number of secrets to unlock. While the nine you know about are present on the campaign map, there are five additional cars that you can unlock. These are secret cars, and they weren’t mentioned in any pre-release material, meaning they’re a complete surprise even to fans. In this guide, we’ll explain how you unlock secret cars so you can complete your collection.

How to unlock secret cars

To unlock the five secret cars in Hot Wheels Unleashed, you need to complete the five main goals that the campaign gives you. These are always shown in the top right-hand corner of the screen, staring you in the face. The five goals are as follows.

Beat all bosses

Beat all time trials

Beat all races

Unlock all Secrets

Complete the campaign 100%

You get a secret car for completing each of the goals above. The first one you’ll unlock will likely be for completing all the Boss Races in the game. This is your first hint that there are secret cars in the game, but it’s unclear how you get them until you start completing all the other main objectives. Once you’ve completed all five of these objectives, you’ll have unlocked all the secret cars in the base game.