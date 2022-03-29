How to unlock Shape Up in Lost Judgment: The Kaito Files

The memory points in Lost Judgment are among the most difficult collectibles to find. Hinging entirely upon your sight with no additional skills that show a nearby memory point on the minimap unlike with the other senses, unlocking the abilities tied to them can be a pain. Luckily, our guide shows you where to find the memory point that nets you the Shape Up ability.

This specific memory point is situated inside Pink Alley at its sole corner, which is behind Le Marche. For a greater understanding of where it rests within Kamurocho, it is toward the southern end of the map between Pink Street and Senryo Avenue. This location is where Yagami first met the Matsugane family boss.

The memory point is just sitting on the ground, indicated by the same pulsating aura of light that accompanies all other memory points. Activate Kaito’s primal senses by pushing down on the left analog stick, then examine the ground by the garbage cans with his primal eye.

Upon doing so, you can now purchase the Shape Up ability for 8,000 SP. Found under the Bruiser tree on the skills screen, Shape Up is just a sidestep attack. Pressing the finisher button, which is triangle on PlayStation or the Y button on Xbox, after dodging results in Kaito thwacking an enemy over the head.